In week one this season, Mahomes threw five touchdowns - all of them against man coverage. Since the beginning of last season, Mahomes has thrown 32 touchdowns against man coverage - the second-most in the NFL in that span. He has the third-highest QB rating in the NFL against man coverage over that span as well.

In the same time frame, the Chargers have run man coverage 56 percent of the time, which is fourth-highest in the NFL over that span, as per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Other Notes:

– Chargers: haven’t started 2-0 in a season since 2012, that’s the fourth-longest active drought of its kind in the NFL. Only the Commanders (10), Colts (13) and Browns (25) have longer active streaks (by seasons).

– Chargers: won back-to-back road games vs Chiefs, looking for third straight for first time since 2007-09.

– Herbert: has thrown for fewer yards in each progressive matchup against KC.

– Herbert: seeking to become first starting quarterback to beat Mahomes twice at Arrowhead Stadium (including playoffs).

– Herbert: team is 5-1 when he throws 340+ yards and just 2-6 when he throws for fewer than 240 since 2021.

– Chiefs: have won six straight home openers, second-longest streak in franchise history (11 straight from 1989-99).

– Chiefs: 12-2 in September since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018 (best record in NFL over span).

– Travis Kelce: 6 different streaks of 100+ receiving yards, a 7th would be the most in the Super Bowl Era for a TE.

– Kelce: 30 career games with 100 Rec yds, one shy of tying Tony Gonzalez for second-most 100-yd games by a TE and two games shy of tying Rob Gronkowski for the most.

– Mahomes: 296.5 Pass YPG in Primetime games since 2018, only Herbert (300.2 Pass YPG) averages more in that span.

– Mahomes: 77.0 career QBR in Divisional games, best in the NFL since the metric was introduced in 2006.