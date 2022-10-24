Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams "will miss some time" with a high ankle sprain, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, 28, picked up the injury in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He hauled in seven receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Williams was spotted in a walking boot in the locker room after the game.

A native of Vance, SC, Williams is in his sixth season after being taken with the seventh overall pick out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL Draft. Through seven games this season, Williams has 39 receptions for 495 yards and three TDs.

Williams was not the only costly injury incurred by the team on Sunday. Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson picked up a knee injury that head coach Brandon Staley called "significant" and is expected to miss time.

The Chargers (4-3) are headed to the bye week before returning to action on Nov. 6 with a visit to the Atlanta Falcons (3-4).