The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired centre Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for point guard Reggie Jackson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clippers are sending Reggie Jackson to Charlotte in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/tIh0QdCcX3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Plumlee, 32, is having one of the best seasons of his career, averging 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his second campaign with the Hornets. The veteran big man was picked 22nd overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Jackson, 32, is averaging 10.9 points, 2.2 boards, and 3.5 assists this season. He was selected 2th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2011 NBA Draft.