Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is listed as out with a sprained right knee for Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns Saturday afternoon, it was announced Friday evening.

Leonard was magnificent in Game 1, scoring 38 points and leading the Clippers to a win. But he aggravated his knee in Game 2 and missed Game 3 as the Suns grabbed the next two games of the series to go up 2-1.

He was originally considered day-to-day before being ruled out. The Clippers are also without fellow superstar Paul George, who remains out because of a knee injury.

Leonard, 31, averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 52 regular season games.

After Game 4, the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5 Tuesday evening.