Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell has reportedly suffered a left shoulder subluxation on Thursday and is likely to miss multiple weeks as he recovers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Norman Powell listed with left shoulder subluxation is probably a multi-week injury. We'll learn more shortly, but Stephen Curry missed 27 days with similar injury this season, and it was a relief for him to avoid surgery. https://t.co/S8MA92S4MU — Law Murray 🥁 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 3, 2023

Powell, 29, appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter of the Clippers 115-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Murray notes that the Warriors' Stephen Curry missed 27 days with a similar injury earlier this season.

Powell has averaged 16.6 points and 1.8 assists per game across 56 games this season. The Clippers are mired in a four-game losing streak and sit at 33-32 after losing to the Warriors.

The San Diego native is in his second season with the Clippers, after they acquired him and Robert Covington via trade with the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb 4, 2022. He spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, and won the 2019 NBA Championship with them.

In 475 career NBA games, Powell has averaged 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.