The Los Angeles Clippers and guard Russell Westbrook have agreed on a two-year, $8 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Russell Westbrook has agreed on a two-year, nearly $8M deal to stay with the Clippers, agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal includes player option. Clippers were eager to bring back 9-time All-Star after his late season run as starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/ycN4Mc6G1I — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Westbrook, 34, played 21 games with the Clippers last season after he was waived by the Utah Jazz. He averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds. He also played five playoff games for the Clippers, averaging 23.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.6 rebounds in the Clippers first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns.

He played 52 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season before he was traded to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal that sent D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers.

The 2016-17 MVP has averaged 22.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in 1,094 career games with the Clippers, Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets.