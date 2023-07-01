Report: Clippers, Westbrook agree on two-year, $8 million deal
The Los Angeles Clippers and guard Russell Westbrook have agreed on a two-year, $8 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Westbrook, 34, played 21 games with the Clippers last season after he was waived by the Utah Jazz. He averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds. He also played five playoff games for the Clippers, averaging 23.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.6 rebounds in the Clippers first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns.
He played 52 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season before he was traded to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal that sent D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers.
The 2016-17 MVP has averaged 22.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in 1,094 career games with the Clippers, Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets.