Report: Clippers star George will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with sprained knee
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George suffered a sprained knee late in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma-City Thunder and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
George is expected to miss the last nine games of the regular season, but "his timeline for a possible return in the playoffs will be clearer when he's re-evaluated," notes Wojnarowski.
The 32-year-old was injured late in the fourth quarter after hitting the floor hard following a foul from Luguentz Dort. George stayed on the court for a few minutes before heading to the locker room without putting any weight on his right leg.
George, an eight-time All-Star, is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 56 games with the Clippers this season.
Los Angeles sits fifth in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record.