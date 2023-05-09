MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard left Tuesday night’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after dealing with a cut on the index finger of his pitching hand in his one inning of work.

After throwing his warm-up pitches before the bottom of the first inning, Syndergaard went to the dugout before returning to the mound. He appeared to be dealing with blood on his index finger.

Syndergaard, 30, then allowed the first two Brewers hitters to reach base before he got out of the inning without allowing a run.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff single and Jesse Winker walked before Willy Adames hit a drive that Chris Taylor caught in front of the left-field wall. Rowdy Tellez then grounded into a double play.

Syndergaard threw 20 pitches, including 11 strikes, in his first appearance since April 30. Phil Bickford replaced Syndergaard with the Dodgers leading 3-0.

Syndergaard entered Tuesday with a 1-3 record and 6.32 ERA. The Dodgers signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract in December. ___

