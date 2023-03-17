All-Star Gonsolin (ankle) not ready for Opening Day
Tony Gonsolin - The Canadian Press
Published
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Friday that All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin would not be ready for Opening Day, sidelined with an ankle injury.
The Dodgers open their season on Mar. 30 at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"To say [Gonsolin is] gonna start the season, that's not gonna happen," Roberts told reporters.
Gonsolin, 28, is set to enter his fifth big league season. He was 16-1 in 2022 in 24 starts with an earned run average of 2.14 and WHIP of 0.875 over 130.1 innings pitched.
The native of Vacaville, CA made a single spring training appearance, going 2.1 innings.