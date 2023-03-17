Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Friday that All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin would not be ready for Opening Day, sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Dodgers open their season on Mar. 30 at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

#Dodgers MGR Dave Roberts on RHP Tony Gonsolin, who has ankle sprain: “To say he’s gonna start the season, that’s not gonna happen.” Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove battling for final rotation spot. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) March 17, 2023

"To say [Gonsolin is] gonna start the season, that's not gonna happen," Roberts told reporters.

Gonsolin, 28, is set to enter his fifth big league season. He was 16-1 in 2022 in 24 starts with an earned run average of 2.14 and WHIP of 0.875 over 130.1 innings pitched.

The native of Vacaville, CA made a single spring training appearance, going 2.1 innings.