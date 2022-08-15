1h ago
Buehler (elbow) to undergo season-ending surgery
Walker Buehler's season is over. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday the two-time All-Star righty will be undergo surgery on his injured elbow next week and miss the remainder of the season.
TSN.ca Staff
The team had been hopeful that he would return to pitch at some point in 2022.
The 24-year-old last took the hill on June 10 and was placed on the injured list the following day. He finishes his 2022 campaign at 6-3 with a 4.02 earned run average and 1.292 WHIP in 65.0 innings pitched over 12 starts.
A native of Lexington, KY, Buehler was in his sixth big-league campaign.
