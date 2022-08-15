Walker Buehler's season is over.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday the two-time All-Star righty will be undergo surgery on his injured elbow next week and miss the remainder of the season.

Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery on August 23 performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 15, 2022

The team had been hopeful that he would return to pitch at some point in 2022.

The 24-year-old last took the hill on June 10 and was placed on the injured list the following day. He finishes his 2022 campaign at 6-3 with a 4.02 earned run average and 1.292 WHIP in 65.0 innings pitched over 12 starts.

A native of Lexington, KY, Buehler was in his sixth big-league campaign.

More to come.