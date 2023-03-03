The Los Angeles Kings are sending forward Brendan Lemieux to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Zack MacEwen.

The Flyers are also receiving a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MacEwen, 26, has four goals and five assists in 46 games so far this season for the Flyers, his second in the City of Brotherly Love after beginning his career with the Vancouver Canucks.

He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the season and carries a cap hit of $925,000.

The son of former NHLer Claude Lemieux, Brendan has three assists in 27 games this season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and carries a $1.35 million cap hit.