The Los Angeles Kings and forward Adrian Kempe have agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the deal is worth $22 million over the four years.

LeBrun says the official announcement will likely come on Saturday.

The 25-year-old appeared in 78 games last season, finishing with 35 goals and 54 points for the Kings.

Kempe was selected 29th overall by the Kings in the 2014 NHL Draft, and made his NHL debut with the team in the 2016-17 season.

He set new career highs in goals scored, points, power-play goals and game-winning goals this past season, helping push the Kings to their first playoff appearance in four years.

Kempe is coming off a three-year, $6 million contract with the Kings. The Swede has 90 goals and 186 points in 390 career NHL games, all played with the Kings.