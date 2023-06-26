Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng Trophy as the the player to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of play as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

OUR KING WINS THE BYNG 👑



Cap’n takes home the Lady Byng award at tonight’s @NHL Awards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qDpQsNL5iC — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 27, 2023

Kopitar beat out New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point for the award.

The 35-year-old registered 28 goals and 74 points while only accumulating four penalty minutes last season.

This is Kopitar's second Lady Byng Trophy after winning the award in 2016.

More to come.