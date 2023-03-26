Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte will have a hearing on Sunday for cross-checking defenceman Josh Morrissey in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Los Angeles’ Blake Lizotte will have a hearing today for Cross-checking Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 26, 2023

Lizotte, 25, was assessed a five-minute major and a match penalty for the cross check to the face, which occurred late in the second period of yesterday's game.

Morrissey told reporters following the game that he required multiple stitches on his chin.

"My reaction is it hurts a lot and I needed to get off the ice. It was a careless play. I thought we were going to go and I took a cross-check to the chin. It could have been my teeth, so thankfully not," said Morrissey.

"It's something the league is certainly going to take a look at. It's an uncalled for cross-check into a guy’s face. The league’s got to take a really good look at that one," Jets head coach Rick Bowness said on Saturday.

Lizotte has 10 goals and 20 assists in 72 games this season.