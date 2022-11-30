The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers on Wednesday.

The move comes after Petersen gave up four goals on 16 shots in relief Jonathan Quick during the Kings' 9-8 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Cal Petersen is under contract for two seasons beyond this one at a $5M AAV. He's also due a $4M signing bonus next year.



He's got an .868 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 30, 2022

Peterson, 28, has a 5-3-2 record this season with an .868 save percentage and 3.75 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-2 netminder was instrumental in helping the Kings reach the playoffs last season, starting 35 games and posting a 20-14-2 record with an .895 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

Petersen is on the first year of a three-year, $15 million deal and has a modified no-trade clause.