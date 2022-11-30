21m ago
Kings place G Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers on Wednesday. The move comes after Petersen gave up three goals on 15 shots in relief Jonathan Quick during the Kings' 9-8 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Kraken 9, Kings 8 (OT)
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers on Wednesday.
The move comes after Petersen gave up four goals on 16 shots in relief Jonathan Quick during the Kings' 9-8 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
Peterson, 28, has a 5-3-2 record this season with an .868 save percentage and 3.75 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-2 netminder was instrumental in helping the Kings reach the playoffs last season, starting 35 games and posting a 20-14-2 record with an .895 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.
Petersen is on the first year of a three-year, $15 million deal and has a modified no-trade clause.