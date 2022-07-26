The Los Angeles Kings will retire former captain Dustin Brown's number and unveil a statue of him on Feb. 11, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown, 37, retired at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and played his entire 18-year career with the Kings.

The 6-foot-0 forward is in the top 10 of numerous franchise records including first in games played (1,296), sixth in goals (325), eighth in assists (387), seventh in points (712), and is the only player to play 18-seasons with the organization.

Brown also captained the Kings to their only two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 and won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2014.

The Ithaca, N.Y. native will join Kings legends Wayne Gretzky, Luc Robitaille, as well as broadcaster Bob Miller as the only Kings to have a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena.

"Since Dustin first joined our organization 20 years ago, he has represented the Kings with incredible class and passion," said Kings president Robitaille in a statement. "In addition to enjoying an outstanding playing career and leading us to moments we had never experienced with two Stanley Cups, he has been a standout in the Southern California community and set the course for our franchise."

Brown will also join Rogie Vachon, Marcel Dionne, Dave Taylor, Rob Blake, as well as Gretzky and Robitaille as the only players to have their numbers retired from the organization.

"With my number going into the rafters, I am honored to be amongst the Kings greats, but it makes me think of the two banners already up in the rafters, of which I am most proud of," Brown said in a statement. "It took numerous people to raise those two banners, the same is true for this one. Thank you to all who have helped me achieve my dreams."

The Kings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on the night Brown's No. 23 is lifted into the rafters.