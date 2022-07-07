The Los Angeles Kings announced the hiring of Manon Rheaume to be their Hockey Operations and Prospect Advisor on Thursday.

Rheaume, a former goaltender who won Silver at the 1998 Olympics with team Canada, is working her first job in an advisory role for an NHL club.

She worked as a goaltending coach for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the 1999-2000 season and has coached for the Detroit Little Ceasar's under-12 girls hockey team. She also worked as an analyst and reporter for Bally Sports Detroit, covering the Detroit Red Wings.

The Beauport, Quebec native made history as the first female athlete to play in any of the major North American pro-sports leagues when she played in preseason games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and 1993.