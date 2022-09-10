The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenceman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

Anderson, 23, had two goals and eight points in 57 regular-season games with the Kings in 2021-22 while averaging 20:07 TOI and had one assist in seven playoff games.

He was selected in the fourth round (103rd overall) by the Kings at the 2017 NHL Draft. Anderson won back-to-back NCAA championships with Minnesota-Duluth in 2018-19.

Internationally, he captained the United States to silver in 2019 at the World Juniors.

In 117 career NHL games, the Roseville, Minn., product has four goals and 20 points.