The Los Angeles Kings have agreed to a two-year extension with Vladislav Gavrikov, his agent Dan Milstein announced on Thursday,

The 27-year-old defenceman was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Congratulations to Vladislav Gavrikov on signing 2 year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/k9LBvHK5jl — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) June 7, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the deal is worth $5.875 million per season.

Vladislav Gavrikov has agreed to a two-year extension with the #LAKings carrying a $5.875M AAV.



One of the top pending UFA's is off the board.@NorthStarBet @TSNHockey @sdpnsports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 7, 2023

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Gavrikov appeared in 20 games for the Kings this past season after a March trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He scored three goals, added six assists and averaged 20:01 of ice time a night.

In a combined 72 games, Gavrikov had six goals and 13 assists over 21:41 of ice time a night.

Originally taken with a sixth-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Gavrikov has appeared in a career 222 NHL games over five seasons.

Internationally, Gavrikov has represented Russia on a number of occasions and at various levels, including as a member of the gold medal-winning entry of the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.