The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenceman Sean Durzi to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.7 million.

The 23-year-old had three goals and 27 points in 64 games last season as a rookie with the Kings. He had three points in seven playoff games as Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers.

A second-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs (52nd overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft, Durzi was acquired by the Kings along forward Carl Dahlstrom and a first-round pick in a trade that sent Jake Muzzin to Toronto.

He spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, split between the Owen Sound Attack and Guelph Storm, winning the OHL championship with Guelph in 2018-19.

Kings secure blueline

In addition to Durzi, the Kings inked 23-year-old defenceman Mikey Anderson this week to a one-year contract.

Anderson, 23, had two goals and eight points in 57 regular-season games with the Kings in 2021-22 while averaging 20:07 TOI and had one assist in seven playoff games.