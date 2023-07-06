Anze Kopitar is sticking around Hollywood a little longer.

The Los Angeles Kings announced the signing of their captain to a two-year, $14 million extension that takes the 35-year-old forward through the 2025-2026 season.

HE'S STAYING H👑ME.



We've signed the Captain to a two-year contract extension!



"Los Angeles has become home for me and my family, and I'm excited to extend my career here," Kopitar said in a statement. "I've been with this organization through it all and I know our group is close to achieving something special. I look forward to helping us reach that next level and achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup again."

A native of Jesenice, Slovenia, Kopitar was originally taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

A two-time Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's best defensive forward, Kopitar has appeared in 1,292 games over 17 seasons, all with the Kings.

For his career, Kopitar has 393 goals and 748 assists.

Having scored 20 or more goals on 12 occasions, Kopitar has won two Stanley Cups with the team in 2012 and 2014.

He won the 2023 Lady Byng Trophy at the NHL Awards ceremony late last month.