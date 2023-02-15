Insider Trading: Reynolds picks horse in race to buy Sens; Leafs among suitors for Meier

The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenceman Mikey Anderson to an eight-year, $33 million extension.

Anderson, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer, will carry a cap hit of $4.125 million under the new deal.

The @LAKings have signed defenseman Mikey Anderson to an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $4,125,000 through the 2030-31 season. https://t.co/sT1PXZkCWm — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) February 15, 2023

The 23-year-old defenceman has two goals and 13 points in 55 games this season, his fourth with the Kings.

"We're excited to have a player of Mikey Anderson's caliber signed to the Kings long-term," Kings general manager Rob Blake said. "Mikey has not only developed into a trusted, shut-down player on the ice, but a well-respected individual in the room that we envision continuing to grow into our leadership core."

A fourth-round pick of the Kings in 2017, Anderson has six goals and 33 points in 172 career games. He first made his debut with the team during the 2019-20 season.

Now signed through the 2030-31, Anderson is one of five members of the Kings under contract until at least 2026-27. Forwards Kevin Fiala (2028-29), Philip Danault (2026-27), Trevor Moore (2027-28) and Drew Doughty (2026-27) are all also signed until at least summer 2027.

