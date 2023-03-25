The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenceman Cole Krygier to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2023-24 season, the team announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $837,500.

Krygier, 22, recently completed his fifth season with the University of Michigan where he registered 10 goals and six assists in 38 games.

The Novi, Mich., native was originally drafted in the seventh round (201 overall) in 2018 by the Florida Panthers.