The Los Angeles Kings have traded defenceman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick, the team announced on Saturday.

The @LAKings have traded defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Montreal’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. https://t.co/G87VJm9QNR — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) June 24, 2023

The 2024 draft pick is originally from the Montreal Canadiens, which Arizona acquired in the Christian Dvorak trade ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Durzi, 24, scored nine goals and tallied 38 points in 72 games with Los Angeles this season, and he added one goal in six playoff games.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Durzi was acquired by the Kings as part of the Jake Muzzin deal in 2019.

Durzi made his NHL debut in the 2021-22 season, where he scored three goals and totaled 27 points in 64 games. He is entering the final year of a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension, and his cap hit for this upcoming season is $2 million.

In 136 career NHL games, the Mississauga, Ont., native has 12 goals and 65 points.