The Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers are in agreement on a deal sending forward Rui Hachimura to L.A., according to multiple reports.

Heading back to Washington will be guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. The Lakers are sending a 2023 second-rounder via the Chicago Bulls, their own second-rounder in 2029 and the less favourable of the Wizards' or Lakers' second-rounders in 2028

Hachimura, 24, is in his fourth season with the Wizards since being selected No. 9 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

A native of Toyama, Japan, Hachimura is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30 games so far this season, his fourth straight scoring in double digits.

Nunn, 27, had a standout rookie season with the Miami Heat but missed the 2021-22 season and hasn't been the same since returning to the court, averaging 6.7 points a night on 40.6 per cent shooting in 39 games.

The Lakers are 22-25 on the season, good for 12 place in the Western Conference. The Wizards are also 12th in the East at 20-26.