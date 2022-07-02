With the always entertaining NBA off-season in full swing, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are "actively engaged" in trade discussions involving star point guards Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

According to Haynes' sources, despite a "few hurdles," there remains optimism a deal can get done this off-season. Haynes adds that the discussions have been preliminary from Brooklyn's point of view.

Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources say. https://t.co/nKKTFGiMj2 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2022

The Nets are reportedly also interested in getting rid of Joe Harris' salary while the Lakers are more interested in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, according to Haynes.

Both Irving ($36.5 million) and Westbrook ($47 million) opted into the final years of their contracts earlier this off-season.

Westbrook, 33, averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 7.4 rebounds in 78 games last season, his first with the Lakers.

Irving, 30, averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over 29 games with the Nets this past season.