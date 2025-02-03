Some minds are wired to see the future before it unfolds.

For most, it’s recognized as a skill.

Others dismiss it as a mere coincidence.

A select few refuse to acknowledge it altogether.

I’ve always been fascinated by the contrast in these perspectives.

So, when the universe delivers a twist so unforeseeable that even the sharpest minds are blindsided, it’s fascinating to sit back and observe the reaction.

For a moment, all personalities converge to celebrate the sheer impossibility of what just unfolded – together!!

That was exactly the case late Saturday night when we witnessed the most shocking trade in NBA history.

The players didn’t see it coming.

Coaches and agents didn’t see it coming.

In fact, the trade was so unexpected that some basketball fans were left momentarily speechless, scrambling to verify details before they could process what happened.

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world when they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade that featured Anthony Davis in return.

What are the immediate and long-term implications of this monumental move?

How did the trade shift the balance of power in the Western Conference?

While most basketball fans are still digesting the details this morning, we’ve already seen a significant response in the NBA Futures markets at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday February 3rd, 2025.

Lakers’ Championship Odd Surge At FanDuel After Doncic Trade

On Saturday evening, the Lakers could be found as high as 40-to-1 to win the NBA Championship at FanDuel.

Following the trade, their title odds immediately dropped to 25-to-1.

By early Sunday morning, LA’s championship odds were down to 21-to-1.

The Lakers odds dipped as low as 18-to-1 to win the title before ticking back up to the current price at 19-to-1.

On the other hand, the Mavericks’ title odds jumped from 32-to-1 to 35-to-1 at FanDuel.

That’s where they stand this morning.

The math is simple.

Nobody expected the Mavericks to trade a top three player still in his prime to a Western Conference rival without first exploring other options.

Davis is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 25 points and two blocks this season.

His arrival in Dallas should bolster a strength, particularly in the paint, where he’ll compliment a tough defence that features Daniel Gafford and Derek Lively.

The Mavericks already lead the NBA in field goal percentage allowed on lay-ups and dunks.

Davis adds another elite rim protector that can also provide a spark in the paint at the offensive end.

At the same time, Davis won’t ever lead the NBA in points, assists, rebounds, steals and made three-point shots in a postseason the way that Doncic did during last year’s NBA Finals run.

LeBron James and Nikola Jokic are the only players in NBA history to lead their team outright in points, rebounds, and assists in the same game more often than Doncic.

It’s also important to remember Doncic is 25-years-old.

Doncic has averaged at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in each of the last five seasons.

James and Oscar Robertson are the only players in NBA history with more such seasons.

Of course, it’s more likely than not that both teams will try to add to their roster before Friday’s trade deadline.

As for this specific trade, the Lakers are an obvious winner.

The drastic shift in NBA championship odds illustrates that Los Angeles is expected to benefit in the short term.

Additionally, the fact that Doncic is six years younger than Davis puts the Lakers in a better position long-term.

In the short term, the Mavericks might still be the second-best team in the Western Conference.

They’ve also won three of four head-to-head meetings with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Still, nothing about this specific trade indicates to me that Dallas is better off in either the short or the long term with Davis on their roster instead of Doncic.

After what he did for them during last season’s run to the NBA Finals, I’m stunned that the Mavericks traded Doncic at all, never mind the way that the deal went down.

With five days to go until the NBA trade deadline, I’m fascinated to see what happens next in the association.

If we learned anything over the weekend, it’s that no NBA trade scenario should catch us by surprise.