Dennis Schroder is heading back to the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, the player's representation tells Marc Stein.

Schroder, 29, previously spent the 2020-2021 season with the Lakers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the deal is worth $2.84 million.

The German point guard split last season between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets, appearing in a combined 64 games. Schroder averaged 13.5 points on .431 shooting, 4.6 assists and 2.8 boards over 28.7 minutes a night.

Schroder had previously reported turned down a four-year, $84 million extension to remain with the Lakers and instead signed a one-year deal with the Celtics last summer.

The Braunschweig native heads into his ninth NBA season, having also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Schroder is coming off of international duty, having represented Germany at this month's EuroBasket tournament where Schroder and Germany fell to Spain in the semi-finals earlier on Friday.