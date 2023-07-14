The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday they have signed free agent Canadian tight end Nikola Kalinic.

LA Rams Transactions:

The 26-year-old Toronto, Ont., native joined the Indianapolis Colts practice/reserve squad last season after being released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to pursue an opportunity in the NFL.

Kalinic made his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders and played in seven games for the Colts in 2022.

He was later among five players waived by the Colts in May.

The York University product was selected in second round (10th overall) by the Tiger-Cats in the 2019 CFL Draft and played 30 games for the Tiger-Cats over two CFL seasons, catching 23 passes for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Kalinic joins a Rams roster with fellow Canadians Michael Hoecht and Alaric Jackson.