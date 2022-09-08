The Los Angeles Rams have rewarded their head coach and general manager for their Super Bowl triumph.

On the day the team begins its championship defence against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams announced extensions for Sean McVay and Les Snead through the 2026 season.

Since working together beginning 2017, the duo has led the Rams to four NFC West titles, two NFC Championships, a Super Bowl title and an overall mark of 55-26 during the regular season.

Upon his hiring in 2017, McVay became the youngest coach in NFL history at 30. He then became the youngest coach to reach a Super Bowl at 31 and in February, he became the youngest coach to win one at the age of 36.

Before joining the Rams, McVay spent three seasons as Washington's offensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old Snead became GM of the club in 2012 and has been responsible for the drafting of franchise cornerstone Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, as well as the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford.