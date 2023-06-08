A Super Bowl winner will be joining the Los Angeles Rams' receiving corps.

The representatives for veteran wideout Demarcus Robinson tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport he's agreed to terms with the team.

Another weapon for the #Rams: Per @KatzBrosSports, LA has agreed to terms with veteran WR Demarcus Robinson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2023

The 28-year-old Robinson spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won Super Bowl LIV in 2019.

Robinson appeared in all 17 games last season for the Ravens, hauling in 458 yards on 48 receptions and two touchdowns.

For his career, the Florida product has 193 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 TDs in 114 games.

Robinson joins a Rams receiving group that also includes All-Pro Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.