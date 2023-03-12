The Los Angeles Rams are in talks on a deal with the Dolphins that would send All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ramsey has spent the past three and a half seasons with the Rams, helping the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2022.

Sources: The #Rams are in talks to trade All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to the #Dolphins. A blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/CeR9zuJi9T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

Ramsey began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was dealt to L.A. in 2019.

In seven NFL seasons, the 28-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro.