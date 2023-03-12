The Los Angeles Rams are trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Heading back to L.A. is a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey has spent the past three and a half seasons with the Rams, helping the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2022. He had four interceptions and 88 combined tackles in 17 games last season.

Ramsey began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected No. 5 overall in 2016 and was dealt to L.A. in his fourth season.

In seven NFL seasons, the 28-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro.