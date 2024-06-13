The Los Angeles Sparks announced a contract extension for Dearica Hamby on Thursday.

The new deal takes the 30-year-old forward through the 2025 season.

"I’m grateful for finding a home in LA with an ownership group and organization that believes in me and has been nothing but supportive since the day I got here,” Hamby said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to build with my teammates and getting the Sparks back to the standard that has been historically set."

A native of Marietta, GA, Hamby is in her 10th WNBA season and second with the Sparks.

In 12 games this season, the Wake Forest product is averaging 20.0 points on .541 shooting, 11.4 boards and 3.8 assists over 36.2 minutes a night.

Having spent the first eight seasons of her career with the San Antonio Stars/Las Vegas Aces, Hamby is a two-time Sixth Woman of the Year and a two-time All-Star.