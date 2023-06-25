When TSN director of scouting Craig Button put together his final mock draft, only one goalie – Michael Hrabal – made the cut in the first round.

"It would definitely be a big honour being a goalie picked in the first round," said the 18-year-old from Prague. "We'll see what happens."

No goalie was picked in the first round in last year's NHL draft.

Button projects Hrabal, who played for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL this season and will be attending the University of Massachusetts in the fall, will go No. 26 to the San Jose Sharks.

"Everyone cares where they go, but I don't think it's that important," Hrabal said. "A player, after the draft, they still need to perform very well."

However, there is some prestige in being the first player picked at your position. And Hrabal was also the top goalie on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's final list.

"It's definitely a pleasure to be there," he acknowledged. "I know there's many, many great goalies this year. But I don't look at it this way. All I want is to be is drafted to a team that wants me and will take care of my development and where I'll have a bright future."

Hrabal certainly has the look of a future NHL starter. At six-foot-six, he is the tallest goalie available in the draft. During a conversation with TSN, Hrabal pointed out that he's only just learning how to use his size to his advantage and also revealed the part of Andrei Vasilevskiy's game that he's trying to learn from. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

TSN: What's your style in net?

Hrabal: I do block some shots, but I still have active hands for my size. But that's something I can really improve on is having more active hands. My size is something people see immediately, but the way I can move, I can be athletic and quick. I would describe myself as a quick goalie. I can read the game very well. I'm smart.

TSN: You're listed at six-foot-six and three quarters. Are you still growing?

Hrabal: I think I've stopped, but you never know (smile). Maybe I can grow a little bit more. Maybe.

TSN: Are you still learning how to use your size?

Hrabal: I'm not six-foot-six for my whole life so there's big room for me to use it as best I can. College hockey and working more with goalie coaches is something that can prepare me and help me with that.

# 2 is Michael Hrabal (Omaha, USHL)

The 1st thing you notice is size. He's a mountain in the net. He's tough to beat on a shot from distance, especially if he can get to the top of the crease, and in this clip he faces an impromptu 3-on-1 and holds onto the rebound. #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/jMYFpgoBlD — Shaun Richardson (@SDRscouting) April 19, 2023

TSN: You appeared in 31 games with the Lancers and posted a .908 save percentage while being named to the USHL all-rookie team. How did you feel about your season?

Hrabal: I'm very thankful for the season even though I had some ups and downs. That's something that happens and that made me a stronger goalie and person. Mainly a stronger person.

TSN: How did you become stronger this season?

Hrabal: Mainly mentally starting with being more independent. Being in a new country alone, I grew mentally.

TSN: What was the biggest challenge?

Hrabal: Being away for the first time without my parents so having to be independent. And then also the level of hockey. The USHL is one of the best junior leagues so that was a big jump [from the Czechia junior league] but I'm thankful for it and it really helped me.

TSN: Omaha finished last in the Western Conference. What's it like when you're facing a lot of shots in some games?

Hrabal: I love it. Hockey is definitely a game of goalies and it's always fun to give my team a chance to win. That's why I do it and I enjoy every moment of it.

TSN: What was your best game last season?

Hrabal: There's a lot of games. The first game I have in my head is probably a game against Waterloo, a strong team. It was an away game where we won 4-0. That was a really good game.

TSN: What were you most proud of about that performance?

Hrabal: Just helping the team win. That was an important win for us playing against one of the best teams in the league. Winning with a shutout is something that means a lot to me.

MICHAEL HRABAL & CHASE CHESLOCK MAKE FINAL NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING RANKINGS ⚔️🔥



Full Story: https://t.co/vz7DKUNl0F pic.twitter.com/lOx9IiYpls — Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) April 19, 2023

TSN: What made you want to be a goalie?

Hrabal: It started in a small club in Prague where I started playing hockey. We had one goalie and we needed two and we were rotating for the second position. When I got into the net I always enjoyed it so I asked my dad and he bought me gear. I'm very thankful for that. I was in third grade so seven or eight years old.

TSN: Who is your NHL role model?

Hrabal: I don't model myself on just one goalie. I like to watch all the goalies. There's a reason why all of them play in the NHL. There's always something I can pick up from anyone and try in practice and, if it works, why not use it in a game.

TSN: Can you give us an example?

Hrabal: Vasilevskiy does some very interesting things that young goalies can learn from. It's interesting how he uses his stick to make the shooter shoot from close range. Where he puts his stick during breakaways, he forces the shooter to either to shoot or go to some move.

TSN: Who was your favourite goalie growing up?

Hrabal: My idol was Henrik Lundqvist. I liked him because when I was younger I got a jersey from my uncle from the NY Rangers where Jaromir Jagr played. So I got his jersey and that year I also got a PlayStation with the NHL game and there were five Czech players on that Rangers team. Lundqvist was the starter so I always enjoyed playing with the Rangers and Henrik was catching all the pucks for me (smile). That's how I started enjoying him.

TSN: You spoke with 24 teams at the scouting combine, what was the toughest question you got?

Hrabal: I don't like questions about what players are the best I played against this year. It's obvious who are the top prospects so why ask?

TSN: What are you working on this summer?

Hrabal: Strength and conditioning. That is something that will definitely help my game. I'm working with my conditioning coach at a gym here in Prague. And then everything from skating to catching pucks and just focusing on pushing my level to another level.

‼️ BIG NEWS ‼️



6'6" netminder @HrabalMichael has signed his NLI and is joining us for 2023-24 after spending a season in the @USHL with the @OmahaLancers 🙌



🔗: https://t.co/TFlV5D8KgJ#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/Q8ke3jFT1Y — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) May 30, 2023

TSN: Do you have any superstitions?

Hrabal: I have a lot of rituals. I wouldn't say I'm that superstitious, but I have routines I enjoy doing before games and practices to feel good in a game.

TSN: Like what?

Hrabal: I delete all my social media 24 hours before games. Even before practices I delete it to be fully focused on what's most important for me. During game day I don't use my phone at all. That's something that really helps me be focused on the game and to give everything to the team to win the game.

TSN: Do you even carry your phone on game days?

Hrabal: Just in my backpack.

TSN: Will you check to see if someone is trying to contact you?

Hrabal: Once in a while. I would see the notification.

TSN: What emotions are you feeling with the draft just days away?

Hrabal: I'm excited. I did everything I could. Now, it's not in my hands anymore. It depends on the teams and what they decide. So, I will enjoy the process. There's still a lot of work in front of me, but I'm just excited to be in the spot where I am. I'm the first athlete in our family so I'm very excited that my parents and my sister can be in Nashville with me. So, I will enjoy the moment and see what's going to happen in the future.