Two former NHLers, forward Loui Eriksson and defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson, have returned home to play in the Swedish Hockey League, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Eriksson, 37, has signed with Frolunda after scoring three goals and recording 19 points in 73 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Drafted 33rd overall by the Dallas Stars in 2003, he spent the first seven years of his career with the team before being traded to the Boston Bruins as part of the Tyler Seguin deal. He also spent three seasons with the Bruins and five with the Vancouver Canucks before being dealt to the Coyotes last season. He is coming off a six-year, $36 million contract with an average annual value of $6 million. The Gothenburg, Sweden native has 253 goals and 613 points in 1,050 career NHL games.

Hjalmersson, 35, comes out of retirement to sign with HV71. He last played in the NHL in 2020-21 with the Coyotes, notching five assists in 41 games.

Originally drafted 108th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2005 NHL Draft, Hjalmersson won three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013 and 2015) in his 10 seasons with the franchise. He was dealt to the Coyotes in June 2017, where he spent the final four seasons of his NHL career. In 821 career NHL games, the Eksjo, Sweden native has 25 goals and 172 points.