Louisville takes on Georgia Tech, Miami battles Miami (Ohio) on TSN

Louisville and Georgia Tech renew their ACC rivalry as both programs look to start the new season with a win under their new head coaches.

Brent Key was given full reigns of the Yellow Jackets after leading the team to a 4-4 record as interim coach last season. QB Haynes King will make his Georgia Tech debut after transferring from Texas A&M. He appeared in 10 games (seven starts) with the Aggies from 2020-22, throwing for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jeff Brohm enters his first season as the Cardinals head coach. The former Louisville quarterback looks to improve on last season’s 8-5 record. With the departure of quarterback Malik Cunningham, Jack Plummer will guide the Louisville offence. He was a starter at California last season, throwing for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns. Plummer also made 13 starts over his final three seasons at Purdue, where he played under Brohm.

Georgia Tech beat Louisville 46-27 in their last matchup in 2020, and the teams will become annual opponents in the ACC’s new scheduling format.

Miami takes on Miami (Ohio) in the second NCAA game on TSN.

The Hurricanes are looking to move forward after a disappointing 5-7 record last season. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke struggled with shoulder injuries and threw for just 1,844 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback Brett Gabbert returns for a fifth season at Miami (Ohio) and will keep the reigns as the starter after playing just four games last season. Over his college career, the brother of NFL quarterback Blaine, has thrown for 6,259 yards and 45 touchdowns in 31 games.

The RedHawks face a Power 5 opponent to open a season for the 14th time in the past 22 seasons and have lost 12 such matchups in a row.