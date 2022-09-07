Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exited Wednesday’s game against Baltimore in the second inning with left hamstring discomfort, an injury he suffered while trying to beat out the back end of a double play.

UPDATE: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was removed from tonight's game with left hamstring discomfort. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 8, 2022

Gurriel Jr. was safe at first, but fell down holding his left leg after lunging for the bag.

He was checked out by the trainer and left the field under his own power.

The 28-year-old was replaced by Whit Merrifield.

Gurriel Jr. has appeared in 121 games this season for the Jays and has a .291 average with five homers and 52 RBIs.