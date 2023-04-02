LSU leads Iowa after first half of National Championship game

Jasmine Carson led LSU with 21 points while Ladazhia Williams added 10 as the Tigers enter halftime with a 59-42 lead over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's basketball National Championship game.

Clark continued her dominant play with 16 points and five assists in the first half. She entered the final averaging 32.2 points in the tournament.

Carson was perfect on her seven attempts from the field, including five three-pointers. LSU was on fire from three in the first half, nailing 9-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc.

After knocking off the undefeated, defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks, Iowa looks to finish the story and win their first National Title.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for her fourth National Championship as a head coach after winning three titles as head coach of Baylor (2005, 2012, 2019)