Lucas Moura is wrapping up his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The club confirmed on Thursday that the 30-year-old Brazilian winger will be leaving the team after five-plus seasons at the end of his current deal that expires on June 30.

Moura signed for Spurs in January of 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain in a move believed to be worth £25 million.

He's made 219 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 38 goals. This season, Moura has made only 13 league appearances.

Most famously, Moura scored a second-half hat-trick against Ajax in the second leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-finals in which Spurs were trailing 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate. They would advance to their first ever Champions League Final on away goals.

Internationally, Moura was capped 35 times by Brazil and 2013 Confederations Cup with the Selecao.

Spurs currently sits seventh in the Premier League on 57 points with two matches remaining. They host Brentford on Saturday before concluding their season on May 28 at Elland Road against relegation-threatened Leeds.