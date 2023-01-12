Report: Spurs to let Moura's deal run out

Tottenham Hotspur will not extend the contract of Lucas Moura, BBC Sport's Alex Howell reports.

The 30-year-old former Brazil forward's current deal ends on June 30.

A native of Sao Paulo, Moura joined the club in January 2018 on a five-year deal in a £25 million transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

He's made 145 league appearances for the team, scoring 19 times. He memorably scored a second-half hat-trick at Ajax in 2019 to send Spurs to their first ever Champions League Final.

This season, Moura has only made eight Premier League appearances with playing time under Antonio Conte hard to come by with the arrivals of Dejan Kulusevski and countryman Richarlison.

Internationally, Moura was capped 35 times by the Selecao from 2011 to 2018, scoring four goals.

Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League on 33 points, two back of Manchester United, who have played one fewer game, for the final Champions League place.

They host leaders Arsenal on Sunday in the latest edition of the North London derby.