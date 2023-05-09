Detroit Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond and Washington Capitals defenceman Rasmus Sandin are among the players who will represent Team Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Sweden revealed its roster Tuesday, with Raymond and Sandin among the nine players currently playing in North America.

Lucas Carlsson, a top prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft, was also named to the roster. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the Columbus Blue Jackets selecting Carlsson third overall in his post-lottery mock draft.

The Tre Kronor are looking to reach the podium at the event this year for the first time since winning gold in 2018.

Sweden will play Germany in their opening game of the tournament on Friday. Those two teams are joined in Group A by Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary and the United States.

The tournament runs through May 28 with Finland and Latvia sharing hosting duties.

Full roster:

Forwards

Pär Lindholm, Skellefteå AIK

Dennis Everberg, Rögle BK

Marcus Sörensen, HC Fribourg-Gottéron

André Petersson, HV 71

Leo Carlsson, Örebro HK

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Oscar Lindberg,SC Bern

Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks

Jonatan Berggren, Detroit Red Wings

Fabian Zetterlund, San Jose Sharks

Linus Johansson, Färjestads BK

Carl Grundström, Los Angeles Kings

Jacob de la Rose, HC Fribourg-Gottéron

Alexander Nylander, Pittsburgh Penguins

Defence

Christian Folin, Frölunda HC

Henrik Tömmernes, Genève-Servette HC

Patrik Nemeth, Arizona Coyotes

Lukas Bengtsson, Växjö Lakers HC

Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals

Anton Lindholm, Leksands IF

Jonathan Pudas, Skellefteå AIK

Joel Persson, Växjö Lakers HC

Goaltenders

​Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

Lars Johansson, Frölunda HC

Jacob Johansson, Timrå IK