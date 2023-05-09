Raymond, Sandin headline Sweden's roster for IIHF worlds
Detroit Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond and Washington Capitals defenceman Rasmus Sandin are among the players who will represent Team Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship.
Sweden revealed its roster Tuesday, with Raymond and Sandin among the nine players currently playing in North America.
Lucas Carlsson, a top prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft, was also named to the roster. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the Columbus Blue Jackets selecting Carlsson third overall in his post-lottery mock draft.
The Tre Kronor are looking to reach the podium at the event this year for the first time since winning gold in 2018.
You can watch every game at the 2023 IIHF World Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
Sweden will play Germany in their opening game of the tournament on Friday. Those two teams are joined in Group A by Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary and the United States.
The tournament runs through May 28 with Finland and Latvia sharing hosting duties.
Full roster:
Forwards
Pär Lindholm, Skellefteå AIK
Dennis Everberg, Rögle BK
Marcus Sörensen, HC Fribourg-Gottéron
André Petersson, HV 71
Leo Carlsson, Örebro HK
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Oscar Lindberg,SC Bern
Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks
Jonatan Berggren, Detroit Red Wings
Fabian Zetterlund, San Jose Sharks
Linus Johansson, Färjestads BK
Carl Grundström, Los Angeles Kings
Jacob de la Rose, HC Fribourg-Gottéron
Alexander Nylander, Pittsburgh Penguins
Defence
Christian Folin, Frölunda HC
Henrik Tömmernes, Genève-Servette HC
Patrik Nemeth, Arizona Coyotes
Lukas Bengtsson, Växjö Lakers HC
Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals
Anton Lindholm, Leksands IF
Jonathan Pudas, Skellefteå AIK
Joel Persson, Växjö Lakers HC
Goaltenders
Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild
Lars Johansson, Frölunda HC
Jacob Johansson, Timrå IK