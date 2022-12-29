Jansson's OT winner over Czechia keeps Sweden undefeated at World Juniors

HALIFAX — Ludvig Jansson scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Sweden remained undefeated through three games.

Fabian Wagner also scored for Sweden, which leads Group A with eight points through two regulation wins and an overtime win.

David Jiricek and Jiri Tichacek scored for Czechia, which is second in the group with seven points (two regulation wins and an overtime loss).

Sweden wraps up preliminary-round play against host Canada, while the Czechs wrap up against Germany. Both games are on Saturday.