The Miami Marlins have agreed to trade RHP Pablo Lopez and two prospects to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for 2022 AL batting champ Luis Arraez, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Players are being informed right now. More are involved. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2023

Arraez, 25, earned his first All-Star appearance and Silver Slugger award last season, when he hit to a .316 batting average with eight home runs and 49 runs batted in across 144 games.

The young Venezuelan primarily made starts at first base, second base and designated hitter last season.

Minnesota was the last team to trade a batting champion at season's end, when they traded Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew after the 1978 season.

Lopez, 26, is the headliner going back to Minnesota. He pitched to a 10-10 record this season, with a 3.75 earned runs average and 174 strikeouts in 180 innings.

His name has been floating around as the Marlins indicated at season's end that only NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara would be off limits for a potential trade in the off-season.

Infield prospect Jose Salas is one of the players joining Lopez in Minnesota. The 19-year-old is the Marlins' fifth-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Outfielder Byron Chourio, 17, is the other prospect.

Minnesota is looking to return to 2019-20 form, when they earned two post-season berths with a combined record of 137-85. Miami is mired in another rebuild, as excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season, they've failed to win 70 games in every year since 2017.