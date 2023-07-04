The protracted firing of Christophe Galtier by Paris Saint-Germain appears to be at hand.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reports that former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique will take over at the club upon Galtier's imminent sacking.

Enrique, 53, won two La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey and a Champions League at Camp Nou in his three seasons from 2014 to 2017. In two stints as manager of La Roja, Enrique took the team to the semis of Euro 2020 and the Round of 16 at World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He also spent time as manager at Roma and Celta Vigo.

As a player, Enrique was capped 62 times by Spain from 1991 to 2002 and was one of only 33 to have suited up for both Barca and Real Madrid, winning a combined three La Liga crowns.

Galtier is set to depart PSG after only a single year in charge in which the team won another Ligue 1 title, but once again failed in their Champions League quest, crashing out to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Last week a prosecutor announced Galtier and his son are set to stand trial in December over allegations of racist conduct during his time at Nice. The charges come on the heels of accusations that Galtier too many Black and Muslim players in his squad during the 2021-2022 season, his lone campaign at the helm of the club