Cormier, Zellweger, Greig give Canada 4-1 lead over Latvia after second period at World Juniors

Cormier scores from the top of the circle to give Canada the lead

Defencemen Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger both scored power play goals and forward Ridly Greig also found the net to give Canada a 4-1 lead over Latvia after two periods of their matchup at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Cormier’s goal came on the man advantage at the 11:23 mark of the period thanks to a roughing penalty to Latvian forward Dans Locmelis.

Rihards Simanovics was in the box for abuse of officials when Zellweger extended the Canadian lead at 16:17 of the middle frame.

Greig broke in alone on goal and flicked the puck between Latvian goaltender Patriks Berzins pads at 17:16 for Canada’s third goal of the second period.

Connor Bedard, who picked up an assist on Zellweger marker, gave Canada the lead in the first period, before Rainers Darzins replied for Latvia to even the score after the opening frame.

Sebastian Cossa has stopped eight of nine shots after two periods for Canada and was also forced to leave his net and make a sprawling poke check to stop a scoring chance late in the period.

Berzins has made 26 saves on 30 shots for Latvia.

While this is Canada’s first game, Latvia opened the tournament on Tuesday with a 6-1 defeat against Finland.

Klavs Veinbergs scored Latvia’s only goal in the loss.

Canada will play again on Thursday when they face Slovakia.