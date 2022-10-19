The Philadelphia Flyers have claimed forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, it was announced Wednesday.

Sedlak was waived by Colorado on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has appeared in three games so far this season with the Avs but does not have a point yet. He spent the past three seasons in the KHL, scoring 18 goals in 49 games last year for Chelyabinsk Traktor.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers waived forward Dryden Hunt and the Vancouver Canucks waived forward Phil Di Giuseppe, it was announced Wednesday.

Hunt has one goal and zero assists in three games this season, his second in New York.

Di Giuseppe has not yet appeared in a regular season game this season.