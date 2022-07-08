The Nashville Predators are dealing restricted free agent forward Luke Kunin to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for winger John Leonard and a third-round pick in 2023, it was announced Friday.

🚨 TRADE: The #SJSharks have traded John Leonard and a third round pick in 2023 to the Nashville Predators for Luke Kunin. pic.twitter.com/s0mxn3x4Gy — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 8, 2022

Kunin, 24, had 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points while appearing in all 82 games last season for the Preds.

This is the second time Kunin has been dealt, going from the Minnesota Wild to Nashville in October of 2020 in a deal involving forward Nick Bonino.

Kunin's two-year, $4.6 million deal ($2.3 million cap hit) expired at the end of last season and he scheduled to become an RFA this summer.

A native of Chesterfield, Mo., Kunin was selected No. 15 overall by the Wild in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Leonard, 23, apepared in 14 games for San Jose last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He was selected in the sixth round (No. 182 overall) by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft.