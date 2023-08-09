The Montreal Alouettes improved to 4-3 this past weekend with a 27-14 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Montreal clinched the season series against their East Division rivals with the victory, having claimed the first two games, both in Hamilton, this season.

The Als’ defence played a big part in the win, intercepting Hamilton quarterback Taylor Powell twice and sacking him three times.

Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia says Montreal’s defence is key to the team’s success and is one of the best units in the league.

“I would say they’re among the top three [in the league] and the best group we’ve had in the last few years. Imposing their will on people. That’s who we are,” Maciocia told TSN690 on Tuesday. “We’re a physical group of guys that will get after the ball carrier. We’ve got multiple guys in the picture when the ball carrier goes down – four, five, six guys that will swarm their way to the football. It’s an active physical bunch that can create turnovers.”

The Alouettes will look for a third straight win on Friday when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Percival Stadium. It's the first meeting between the teams this season.

After rushing for 106 yards against the Ticats, William Stanback was not seen at Tuesday’s practice ahead of Friday’s contest, but Maciocia says the star tailback should not have any issues suiting up against the Riders.

“I think it was more of a maintenance day. I don’t foresee there being any problems for his availability come Friday,” said Maciocia. “We’re happy with where he’s at."

Stanback spoke with TSN690 on Monday and said that while he’s not at 100 per cent just yet, he’s working constantly to get back to full health.

“I like to take it day by day, constantly rehabbing to get to 100 per cent,” said Stanback. “I’m not all the way there yet. I’m probably at 93 per cent.”

Maciocia also praised the preparation and toughness of quarterback Cody Fajardo ahead of his return to Saskatchewan. Fajardo threw for 318 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s win.

“He’s as tough as they come. If you take a look at Cody and look at his body of work over the last three to four years, he’s as tough as they come,” said Maciocia. “He’s tough to keep on the sidelines. He always wants to be in there. The ultimate competitor and is extremely appreciated in that locker room.”

The Alouettes currently have 15 players on the six-game injured list, but the GM expressed optimism that the roster will return to full strength over the next few weeks, while also praising the team’s mentality in the face of multiple injuries.

“There could be a couple of guys that could come back. We’re looking at maybe a defensive back, maybe Landon Rice. We’re hoping that we’ll have a few guys coming back, if not this week, next week and a few others over the next month or so,” said Maciocia.

“I’m quite satisfied with the depth we have on this team. There’s a lot of buy-in on the plug and play. We’re going to need those kinds of performances until we get some of those guys back on the roster.