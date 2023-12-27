Macklin Celebrini had a goal and four assists, while Mathis Rousseau earned a 20-save shutout to give Canada a 10-0 win over Latvia on Wednesday.

Conor Geekie opened the scoring for Canada after Latvian Eriks Mateiko was called for boarding. The Arizona Coyotes prospect ripped one past Linards Feldbergs four seconds into the power play to take a 1-0 lead.

Just as it appeared that Latvia would have their first chance at a power play, officials determined, after video review, there was no penalty on a hip-check delivered by Ty Nelson.

Canada made good on their chance to remain even-strength as Brayden Yager potted Canada's second goal of the period.

After a three-goal second period, Canada took a 5-0 lead into the third, where they kept the party going. They scored two more goals before Latvian starter Feldbergs was chased from the net.

Aksels Ozols entered the game in relief of Feldbergs and surrendered a quick pair of goals by Geekie and Carson Rehkopf - both of whom netted their second of the game.

Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras got Canada to 10 with his second goal of the tournament.

Canada moves into first place in Group A with six points and their second win of the tournament and they will look to improve to 3-0 on Friday as they take on host nation Sweden in Group A.

Sweden takes on Germany on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN.

Latvia will take on a Finnish team coming off their first ever loss to Germany at the World Juniors on Friday.